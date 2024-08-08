Taylor Swift refuses to step back after concert threats

A threat to Taylor Swift concert in Vienna was thwarted but it led to the cancellation of the shows. The pop icon however reportedly not backing down from threats as she vowed to return to play for her fans.

"Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her," a source shared the initial reaction of the Grammy winner.

Further, the insider said the Carolina hitmaker was extremely cautious about the security of her fans.

"But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans."

Because the tipster tattled that the memories of the attack on her friend Ariana Grande's concert were fresh in her mind.

"The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester is still very vivid in everyone's minds."

However, the source told The Mirror, that Taylor refused to bow down against the threats and vowed to return to the stage.

"But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are."