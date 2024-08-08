 
Taylor Swift's bond with Hugh Jackman threatens women: Source

Hugh Jackman divorced with long-time wife in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are reportedly just friends, but their ‘closeness’ might get in Hugh’s way of finding a new lady love.

As fans will be aware, the Deadpool & Wolverine star parted ways from his actress wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.

Reportedly, the Australian actor is already looking for his new love, but there is a reason why this hunt may last longer than expected.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, Taylor Swift is “in awe” of Hugh’s “talent and work ethic and loves his sensitivity and kindness.”

“When Hugh does start seeing someone new, it may be a little tougher because it’s hard to imagine a woman not feeling threatened by Taylor and how close she is to Hugh,” the source spilled the beans.

Nonetheless, they claimed, “In a lot of ways, [Hugh is] like an older brother to her, and Travis is perfectly okay with it.”

The insider also stated that the actor “leans on her for advice and follows it to the letter — and she does the same with him.”

“They really have each other’s backs, and it’s a very sweet friendship that proves men and women really can be friends without anything weird getting in the way,” they concluded. 

