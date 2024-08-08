Metallica finds a way to boost their 'Ride The Lightning' album sales

Metallica just found a way to boost up their sales!

Following the celebration of their album, Ride The Lightning’s 40th anniversary, their sales have reached a new high.

As per Luminate, the entertainment industry data company, The Unforgiven rockers’ second studio album, sold the equivalent of 3,900 units during the last week.

This has led their album to re-enter the US Billboard charts and rightfully so, when compared to the sales the week before where Ride The Lightning sold 1,500 units, which concludes a 160 percent uptick week-on-week.

As for overall rankings, the thrash metal band’s album currently ranks 24 in the American album sales, a major leap to success from its previous score, that it earned on its release, that is 100.

Ride The Lightning is a six-times Platinum certified album in the US, three-times Platinum in Australia, two-times Platinum in Denmark and one-times Platinum in the UK, Canada, Germany and Poland.

It was released back on July 27, 1984 almost after a year when Metallica made their debut, Kill ‘Em All, receiving worldwide appreciation, it is considered to be one of the band's best albums.