 
Geo News

Katie Price vows to have more kids 'one way or the other'

Katie Price is a mother to five children: Harvey, Princess, Junior, Jett, and Bunny

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Katie Price vows to have more kids 'one way or the other'

Katie Price has recently revealed her plans to have more children.

On recent episode of the So Wrong It's Right podcast with Olivia Attwood, Katie shared her thoughts on expanding her family.

Last month, Katie, 46, mom to five children: Harvey, Princess, Junior, Jett, and Bunny, had already revealed her plans of having a baby using sperm from a US donor rather than her boyfriend, JJ Slater.

The model opened up about her ongoing IVF journey, which she described as challenging, during the podcast.

She admitted that her attempts with her "ex" have not been successful, saying, "it's been difficult."

"People have got to realise it doesn't matter if I act young or if I look younger, your body is still 46, and your eggs get less and they get older and it's harder," Katie said.

Despite these setbacks, Katie remains determined, saying, "It's going to happen one way or the other. I don't know how or well and I will; I'll try."

Selena Gomez drops HUGE engagement hint with Benny Blanco video
Selena Gomez drops HUGE engagement hint with Benny Blanco
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are using the Royal Family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are using the Royal Family
Taylor Swift refuses to step back after concert threats
Taylor Swift refuses to step back after concert threats
Taylor Swift's bond with Hugh Jackman threatens women: Source video
Taylor Swift's bond with Hugh Jackman threatens women: Source
Metallica finds a way to boost their 'Ride The Lightning' album sales
Metallica finds a way to boost their 'Ride The Lightning' album sales
Ryan Reynolds on what's next for his character after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Ryan Reynolds on what's next for his character after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Miley Cyrus 'ashamed' of father Billy Ray Cyrus: Source video
Miley Cyrus 'ashamed' of father Billy Ray Cyrus: Source
'Yellowstone' taps Michelle Pfeiffer for new spinoff
'Yellowstone' taps Michelle Pfeiffer for new spinoff