Katie Price vows to have more kids 'one way or the other'

Katie Price has recently revealed her plans to have more children.



On recent episode of the So Wrong It's Right podcast with Olivia Attwood, Katie shared her thoughts on expanding her family.

Last month, Katie, 46, mom to five children: Harvey, Princess, Junior, Jett, and Bunny, had already revealed her plans of having a baby using sperm from a US donor rather than her boyfriend, JJ Slater.

The model opened up about her ongoing IVF journey, which she described as challenging, during the podcast.

She admitted that her attempts with her "ex" have not been successful, saying, "it's been difficult."

"People have got to realise it doesn't matter if I act young or if I look younger, your body is still 46, and your eggs get less and they get older and it's harder," Katie said.

Despite these setbacks, Katie remains determined, saying, "It's going to happen one way or the other. I don't know how or well and I will; I'll try."