 
Geo News

Hugh Jackman reveals monster diet for Wolverine return

Hugh Jackman revealed the extreme measures he took on to bulk-up for his Wolverine role

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Hugh Jackman reveals monster diet for Wolverine return
Hugh Jackman reveals monster diet for Wolverine return

For Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman pushed his limits as he revealed to eat 6,000 calories each day to return for the role.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Australian actor said the high-caloric diet was the way to give him the shape he needed to fit in his tight yellow supersuit.

The conversation started with a joke by the host, “You eat like steamed rocks or something. What do you have?” To which, he replied, “Yeah, sometimes I fry the rocks.”

But after that, Hugh went down into the details of how much he consumed to be in the physique of what was required for the role.

“It’s 6,000 calories, and it’s not the calories you necessarily want. Like, half a pizza is 6,000 calories. But no, this is chicken, and it’s tilapia and beans. Tilapia and beans. I don’t know why tilapia. It must be some fish that is lean and green beans,” he added.

Not to mention, The Prestige actor said the SAG-AFTRA strike also had him following the diet longer than expected.

“There’s one particular scene where I really wanted to focus on how I looked. And Shawn said, ‘Where do you want to do that scene?’ And I said, ‘Let’s just put it to the end.’ And then the strike came, and I was like, ‘Oh, why did I say that?’” 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are using the Royal Family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are using the Royal Family
Katie Price vows to have more kids 'one way or the other' video
Katie Price vows to have more kids 'one way or the other'
Taylor Swift refuses to step back after concert threats
Taylor Swift refuses to step back after concert threats
Taylor Swift's bond with Hugh Jackman threatens women: Source video
Taylor Swift's bond with Hugh Jackman threatens women: Source
Metallica finds a way to boost their 'Ride The Lightning' album sales
Metallica finds a way to boost their 'Ride The Lightning' album sales
Ryan Reynolds on what's next for his character after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Ryan Reynolds on what's next for his character after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Miley Cyrus 'ashamed' of father Billy Ray Cyrus: Source video
Miley Cyrus 'ashamed' of father Billy Ray Cyrus: Source
'Yellowstone' taps Michelle Pfeiffer for new spinoff
'Yellowstone' taps Michelle Pfeiffer for new spinoff