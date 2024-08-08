Hugh Jackman reveals monster diet for Wolverine return

For Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman pushed his limits as he revealed to eat 6,000 calories each day to return for the role.



Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Australian actor said the high-caloric diet was the way to give him the shape he needed to fit in his tight yellow supersuit.

The conversation started with a joke by the host, “You eat like steamed rocks or something. What do you have?” To which, he replied, “Yeah, sometimes I fry the rocks.”

But after that, Hugh went down into the details of how much he consumed to be in the physique of what was required for the role.

“It’s 6,000 calories, and it’s not the calories you necessarily want. Like, half a pizza is 6,000 calories. But no, this is chicken, and it’s tilapia and beans. Tilapia and beans. I don’t know why tilapia. It must be some fish that is lean and green beans,” he added.

Not to mention, The Prestige actor said the SAG-AFTRA strike also had him following the diet longer than expected.

“There’s one particular scene where I really wanted to focus on how I looked. And Shawn said, ‘Where do you want to do that scene?’ And I said, ‘Let’s just put it to the end.’ And then the strike came, and I was like, ‘Oh, why did I say that?’”