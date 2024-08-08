 
Kevin Hart cherishes ‘proud moment' of daughter Heaven moving into college

The comedian is a father of four children

August 08, 2024

Kevin Hart got sentimental while recalling the time when his daughter was moving into her college dorm.

The 44 year old comedian appeared in an interview with People magazine ahead of his upcoming film Borderland and shared the experience of moving his eldest daughter Heaven to her college.

His 19-year-old daughter started her first semester of college in August 2023.

During the interview, Hart was shown a photo of the day his daughter was moving.

The photo features his 39-year-old wife Eniko plus his sons Hendrix, 16, and Kenzo, 6, frowning while surrounding Heaven in her dorm.

Hart explained, "This is my daughter’s first day, so we’re moving her into her college dorm.”

He went on to say while referring to the picture, “We came here to basically help her move in, but the room was like, I mean, this is the room. On the other side, there’s a bed there, and that was her half. So I was like, ‘I guess we’re done here.’”

The Jumanji star further added, "We’re making sad faces to show her how much we’re gonna miss her. We told her to ‘be cool’ in the middle, so this is my daughter’s impression of ‘cool’ while we suffer with the idea of losing her in the house."

"A very proud moment, a proud day, for me as a father,” the proud dad concluded.

