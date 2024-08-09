MrBeast faces rather alarming allegation amid recent controversy

A former employee of the now-most subscribed YouTuber on the platform accused the content creator of knowingly hiring “a registered s** offender” using a nickname, that referred to the offense.

MrBeast also addressed as Jimmy, in his videos, has found himself in hot water ever since one of his close friends and founding members of the famous channel, Ava Tyson, formerly Kris, was alleged of grooming minors and accused of having inappropriate conversations online with underaged fans.

Even though, MrBeast has Tyson fired from his team and even launched a team to internally investigate the matter, questions were raised on the probability of the YouTuber knowing this reality all along.

DogPack 404, the previously mentioned former employee, also known as Jake Weddle, stated in his video, “I heard, you know, people have been let go for sexually assaulting some very young people. The idea that Jimmy didn’t know or that Jimmy was covering stuff up… He didn’t want stuff to come out.”

He added, “… You know, the tangible proof that he knew but covered it up – how do you prove that? Well, there was a known s** offender, a registered s** offender, convicted s** offender on the registry and everything, who worked there.”