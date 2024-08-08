Photo: Celine Dion optimistic about future as SPS 'pain comes and goes': Report

Celine Dion is reportedly feeling lucky to be given a second chance at her career as SPS struggles continue.

A tipster recently revealed to Life & Style about the songstress, “Physically, she continues to experience spasms, and the pain comes and goes.”

But “still, Celine feels like she’s gotten a second chance at doing what she loves, thanks to various therapies and treatments,” the insider added and claimed that “she is calling it a miracle.”

The source further dished, “This time, she’ll probably only do one or two concerts a week, and they won’t be as intense as in the past.”

Wrapping up the chat, they addressed, “Nothing could stop her before, but she gives herself some grace these days.”

It is pertinent to mention here that in her new documentary, I Am Celine Dion, the singing sensation recalled coming close to death.

I was taking 80mg to 90mg of valium a day,” adding “That’s just one medicine” she was using to ease the pain.

Explaining the reason behind these claims, Celine disclosed, “I don’t want to sound dramatic but I could have died. I was taking those medicines because I needed to walk. I need to be able to swallow. I needed medicine to function.”

“One more pill, two more pills, five more pills. Too many pills. The show must go on,” she added in a breaking voice after which she concluded the discussion.