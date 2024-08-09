Bunnie XO recalls having 'biggest fear' come to 'fruition'

Bunnie XO just opened up about a “death scare” that she just went through.

The model and host of the podcast, Dumb Blonde, revealed on her August 8 episode how she had been struggling with headaches and opted to seek medical attention for it.

“I noticed that it was kinda, like, after I would eat certain foods. I don't know if it was, like, high in salts or something because I don't eat bad,” she stated.

Revealing how she has had a fear of aneurysms from the beginning, Bunnie XO said, “My mom had an aneurysm, and it ruptured. And she almost died.”

As she got her MRI scan done, Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, recalled, "They think they might have found an aneurysm on your carotid artery,” adding how it was “one of my biggest fears coming to fruition.”

“I cried for three days and I can't sleep. I haven't slept. I'm sweating so bad,” she spoke of her reaction.

However, Bunnie XO visited a neurologist for second opinion who comforted the model, “He said, ‘I wish you had an aneurysm so I could fix your headaches.’ And I was just like, ’Hey, homie. Slow your roll.’ I was like, ‘I'm good.’”