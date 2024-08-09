 
Geo News

Kanye West shock admission over antisemitic statements resurfaces

Kanye West made public antisemitic comments back in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Kanye West shock admission over antisemitic statements resurfaces
Kanye West shock admission over antisemitic statements resurfaces

Kanye West just admitted a key point regarding his past controversy.

In an interview conducted back in 2022 but released on August 7, by Candace Owens, on her podcast, Candace, the musician admitted that he "was drinking" when he passed his viral and offensive antisemitic tweet.

The 47-year-old rapper admitted it, saying, “I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet.”

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, continued, “You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].”

In light of how his comments resulted in the award-winning musician to lose several business deals and cause public outrage, the 35-year-old host asked him the reason of not explaining his intoxication prior to which he responded how he did not want to “discredited” because he still considered the comments his “truth.”

The CARNIVAL rapper faced backlash from Meta as well as Twitter back in 2022 over his controversial antisemitic posts.

Instagram restricted Kanye West’s account and deleted content from his page over guideline violations however, the particular posts that prompted the action remain unidentified.

Kate Middleton ‘frustrated' as Meghan Markle could take ‘burden off shoulder' video
Kate Middleton ‘frustrated' as Meghan Markle could take ‘burden off shoulder'
MrBeast faces rather alarming allegation amid recent controversy
MrBeast faces rather alarming allegation amid recent controversy
Jennifer Lopez stars in Ben Affleck produced biopic 'Unstoppable'
Jennifer Lopez stars in Ben Affleck produced biopic 'Unstoppable'
Paul McCartney embarks on 'long time coming' endeavor
Paul McCartney embarks on 'long time coming' endeavor
Justin Baldoni gushes over 'brilliant' Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni gushes over 'brilliant' Blake Lively
Celine Dion optimistic about future as SPS 'pain comes and goes': Report
Celine Dion optimistic about future as SPS 'pain comes and goes': Report
Katie Price calls for 'dignity & protection' in arrest after court absence
Katie Price calls for 'dignity & protection' in arrest after court absence
Taylor Swift fans find a safe space in Vienna amid 'Eras Tour' cancellation
Taylor Swift fans find a safe space in Vienna amid 'Eras Tour' cancellation