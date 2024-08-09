Kanye West shock admission over antisemitic statements resurfaces

Kanye West just admitted a key point regarding his past controversy.

In an interview conducted back in 2022 but released on August 7, by Candace Owens, on her podcast, Candace, the musician admitted that he "was drinking" when he passed his viral and offensive antisemitic tweet.

The 47-year-old rapper admitted it, saying, “I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet.”

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, continued, “You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].”

In light of how his comments resulted in the award-winning musician to lose several business deals and cause public outrage, the 35-year-old host asked him the reason of not explaining his intoxication prior to which he responded how he did not want to “discredited” because he still considered the comments his “truth.”

The CARNIVAL rapper faced backlash from Meta as well as Twitter back in 2022 over his controversial antisemitic posts.

Instagram restricted Kanye West’s account and deleted content from his page over guideline violations however, the particular posts that prompted the action remain unidentified.