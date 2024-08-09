Cardi B shares 'Freak Accident' that nearly caused pregnancy loss

Cardi B revealed that she faced an accident that left her ‘paralyzed’



The 31-year-old rapper shared in a recent X Space chat that she experienced an intense medical scare

While speaking to fans she revealed that she had a ‘Freak accident that could have potentially harmed her pregnancy.

The I Like It singer said without specifying the incident, “I had a f–king freak accident. I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt.”

“It doesn’t really happen often, but it become [sic] so big to the point I was literally paralyzed," she said, adding, "And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come."

Luckily, "it didn’t," she announced. "Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite.”

Moreover, Cardi updated her fans about her health saying, "Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying, If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f---."

"I’mma exaggerate this s--- so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn," she laughingly added.

For those unversed, Cardi announced her third pregnancy on her official Instagram account on August 1, one day after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset.

The two also share a 6-year-old daughter Kulture and a 2-year-old son Wave.