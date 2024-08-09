 
Meghan Markle was ‘taken aback' by Harry's less ‘royal' life than William

Meghan Markle was unhappy with Prince Harry’s position in the Royal Family

August 09, 2024

Meghan Markle was seemingly bothered by Prince Harry’s importance in the Royal Family when they started dating in 2016.

The Duchess of Sussex, who had her first few dates in London with Harry, felt the Duke of Sussex was favoured the least amongst all the relatives.

Royal author Robert Jobson wrote: "When they went to have drinks at William and Catherine's palatial apartment, she was apparently 'taken aback' at the disparity between the brothers. Meghan understood that William was above her husband in the royal pecking order as the heir to the throne, but she thought Harry was also a royal prince, so he deserved more materially.”

Jobson added: "She was piqued by the disparity." Harry also reflected on feeling 'embarrassed' by his royal residence when he brought Meghan home, as he didn't feel it lived up to the ideals of a royal prince.

This comes as Harry touched upon welcoming Meghan in his small abode called Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace ahead of their wedding.

He wrote in his memoir Spare in 2023: "I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed. Nott Cott was no palace."

