How King Charles saved Prince George from becoming laughingstock in school

Prince George reportedly convinced King Charles to change his dress code Coronation Day 2023.



On May 6, when King Charles wore the Royal crown, George was one of the eight pages accompanying him.

While the young Prince’s costume was century-old laid out on the grounds of tradition, George had reservations with the knee breaches in his outfit.

It is revealed that the second in line to the throne then requested his grandfather to allow him to wear trousers.

A source told MailOnline George "wasn't keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry at school".

Another insider revealed before the coronation: “The King is very keen to show those in the line of ­succession, his natural heirs, at the centre of his Coronation. Even though he is only nine, George is very mature and already has a deep understanding of the roles of his grandfather and father, as well as his future role. “This task is a wonderful sign of the future being laid out by the King.”