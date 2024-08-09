Katy Perry fans praise 'Lifetimes' music video post Woman's World failure

Katy Perry dropped the music video of her new song, Lifetimes, after her forthcoming album’s lead single Woman’s World’s failure.

The firework singer shot the entire project in Ibiza while she was vacationing with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy Dove.

The 13-time Grammy nominee’s music video was of nearly four-minute while it captured a bikini-clad Perry partying on the Spanish island with her real-life friends.

In this regard, the fans took over her iconic Teenage Dream music video from 2010 as it was giving summer vibes to Perry's raw beauty caught on retro film, as per Daily Mail.

While fans were praising the music video, one of the users wrote, “Okay but wow the Lifetimes music video to me is giving the Teenage Dream music video but all matured and with wealth now.”

Furthermore, another user declared, “Katy Perry is back.”

It is worth mentioning that the reaction to Lifetimes is way different from Perry’s women empowerment song, Woman’s World got when it was released on July 11th.

In regards to that, a publication confirmed that Perry was “freaking out” over the flop and holding crisis talks in an attempt to save her album rollout.