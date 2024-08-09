Nina Dobrev gives sneak-peak into her date post surgery

Nina Dobrev gives sneak-peak into her date while doing pretty well post surgery

Nina Dobrev shared updates with her fans regarding her recovery as she wore ‘chunky heels’ for the first time since April to dinner last night.



The Vampire Dairies alum is on her third month of recovery from a dirt bike accident which took place in May and she went through a surgery in June for her torn ACL, injured meniscus, and fractured tibial plateau.

The actress seemed to be recovering as she shared snap of herself on Instagram in a nude colored compression sleeve braced over her left knee and was about to hit Huntington Beach, CA with a trash picker and a bucket for Shiseido Blue Project's annual clean-up during the 2024 US Open of Surfing.

In this regard, Dobrev wrote across the picture on her Instagram Story, “This is what I collected from the beach after only 15 minutes.”

Furthermore, she continued by saying, “Keep the beaches clean people. Please pick up after yourselves, and if you see someone else's trash please pick it up!”

According to People, the Bulgarian-born, Toronto-raised beauty stated during the environmental event that her doctors "were pretty surprised' that she's "a little ahead of schedule in terms of healing," while she admitted, "I think I'm doing pretty well."

It is pertinent to mention that Dobrev just returned from France where she and her boyfriend since 2020, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, managed to attend the star-studded festivities surrounding the Olympic Games Paris 2024 despite her serious injury.