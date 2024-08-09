Taylor Swift leaves Eras tour fans upset with unexpected move

Taylor Swift fans were left upset after the ticket refund policies for her Austria concert were announced.

Concertgoers, who bought ticket for Taylor Swift's Austrian concerts, are being refunded after the shows got cancelled.

According to the Billboard, the move comes after a terrorist threat was issued at a venue in Vienna, Austria.

As per the publication, all the ticket holders would receive a full refund.

The shows were scheduled to take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

Around 65,000 attendees were said to be attending the singer's concert with an estimated 10,000-15,000 more fans expected to wait outside the venue, as per the publication.



Swift’s Vienna shows would have marked the Eras Tour‘s second-to-last stop on its European leg, followed by a stop over in London from August 15 to 20.

The UK capital is set to ramp up higher security for the shows at Wembley Stadium.

Swift’s Era Tour will continue through December in which she is scheduled to perform in U.S. and Canada.