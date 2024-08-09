Yung Miami speaks up for first time on dating ex Sean Diddy Combs

Yung Miami speaks up for the first time of her time with Sean Diddy Combs

Rapper Yung Miami has broken her silence on her experience dating the disgraced media mogul Sean Diddy Combs.



Caresha Brownlee, who goes by the stage name Yung Miami, has claimed that both parties benefitted from the relationship that lasted from June 2022 till last November.

“I feel like I was an asset. I honestly feel like with Diddy … I don’t know what his intentions [were] — whether it was business or he really liked me — but when he got with me, he really saw something in me.” the rapper said in a recent episode of her Caresha Please podcast.

Although she revealed she’s no longer involved with him in light of the allegations, she claimed her experience was nothing like his ex Cassie Ventura’s whose video surfaced online where Diddy was recorded physically abusing her.

Caresha, 30, claimed she wasn’t interested in getting purses or flying on private jets.

“I feel like I’m up under a mogul, I want to learn something,” she explained. “I want to learn business. I went into that relationship thinking I want to become a mogul.”

The Act Up rapper also spoke of how far she’s come ever since she associated with Combs.

“I feel like I came into his world and I was able to turn everything he had going on up a notch,” Yung Miami continued, noting that she launched her podcast with Revolt on Combs’ suggestion.

“I think that I was able to come in and be a brand ambassador for DeLeon [Tequila] and take it to a whole ‘nother level,” she said.

“With him, he was able to take my career to the next level. I did the Met Gala, I got ready for Vogue.”

As per Page Six, her statement comes after she previously denied accusations in April of being his dealer and escort. “I’m not a p*********. I never sold [explicit emoji] a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun [distressed emoji].”