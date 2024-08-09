Zac Efron eyeing to build something unique in Australia

Zac Efron is reportedly aiming to build something unique on his property, which he brought Australia.



The Hollywood star, who recently starred in A Family Affair film, is planning to build a marijuana ‘Futurecave’ home near New South Wales's Byron Bay.

Now as per Mail Online, an application was made to build an off the grid 'zero waste' six-bedroom two-storey house, which he bought in December 2020 for $2 million.



The ultra-modern house will cover 830 sqm and comes with a $2.65m build cost.

The 36-year-old actor’s 'Futurecave' has been designed by architect Frank Burridge at Main Studio.

The roof of the house will be green, retaining water to support local endangered butterflies and fireflies.

Moreover, a tipster told the Daily Telegraph that Efron took ownership of the property without any registered mortgage, which indicates the deal was made in full cash.

The new comes a week after Efron was hospitalised after taking a dive into a pool while holidaying in Ibiza.

He took 'a large amount of water into his lungs' after he made contact with the bottom of the pool.

However, after being discharged from the hospital, the actor insisted he is 'happy and healthy'.