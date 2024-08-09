Meghan Markle angry and furious with Prince Harry for new car crash

Meghan Markle has just been erupting in massive bouts of anger towards Prince Harry, and its to do with the massive car crash they’ve found themselves in.



Royal expert Dan Wootton dished on this topic with fellow expert Angela Levin on the Dan Wootton program.

He began the entire observation by admitting just how nightmarish the CBS Morning interview with Prince Harry went.

According to Mr Wootton the Duchess got “very annoyed” with her husband and even went as far as to “scream at staff” for the whole thing.

And “It certainly wasn't a good 43rd birthday for the Duchess of Sussex, was it?” he also pointed out during his chat with Ms Levin.

Because “for their first sit-down together since Oprah Winfrey, back on CBS with another experienced American TV professional...despite all that, it was a real car crash.”

Once Ms Levin chimed in herself also revealed some shocking insights and said, “She was screaming at producers and very annoyed about what they asked her. She couldn’t contain her anger and fury.”

And she also “couldn’t stand Harry speaking.” All in all, Ms Levin believes, “They’re really angry at each other but they can’t really separate. He’s in a very very bad way.”