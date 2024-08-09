Nick Cannon jokes about Mariah Carey not wanting him after 12 kids

Mariah Carey's ex husband Nick Cannon hopes for the day she returns to him



The former couple finalised their divorce eight years ago and shared twins Moroccan 'Roc' Cannon and Monroe 'Roe' Cannon, both 13.

“We belong together,” Nick told E! News earlier this week, expressing confidence in the vision that the two will get back together someday.

The father of 12 then joked that it's Carey who's resisting the reunion after the number of kids he's had ever since their split.

“A whole baseball team,” he joked. “Like, ‘No, you can't come back home.’”

As per People, the comedian also has sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell.

He has another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, with Abby De La Rosa, along with daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1.

He shares a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi and a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is a father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.

He also revealed to the outlet that the mothers do get along even though he doesn't expect them to.

“I think that's the thing that people might always think that it would be that. But it's like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me," he continued.

“So I think that's how you keep the peace and everybody moving, like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is.

“As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that's what makes sense,” Cannon said. “You gotta operate out of that.”

Cannon and Carey first romantically linked in 2008 when the actor starred in the singer's Bye Bye music video. The two secretly tied the knot in May 2008 after a few months of dating and welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe a few years later in April 2011.