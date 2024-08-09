 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice continues to 'inspire' Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Princess Eugenie also shared an emotional birthday note for Beatrice

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Princess Beatrice continues to inspire Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice continues to 'inspire' Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her daughter Princess Beatrice, who turned 36 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson shared a throwback photo with Beatrice to wish her a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman!

“I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Beatrice a very happy birthday.

Earlier, Princess Eugenie also shared an emotional birthday note for elder sister Beatrice.

“Happy birthday dearest Beabea!! What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you xx”, Eugenie wrote.

What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?
What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?
Jenna Oretga opens up about being 'politically correct'
Jenna Oretga opens up about being 'politically correct'
Princess Eugenie shares emotional birthday message for sister Beatrice
Princess Eugenie shares emotional birthday message for sister Beatrice
Joey King gets to work on her 'dream project' video
Joey King gets to work on her 'dream project'
Travis Kelce gets 'very concerned' for Taylor Swift post terror attack
Travis Kelce gets 'very concerned' for Taylor Swift post terror attack
Prince Harry receives brutal warning over ‘horrible' attacks against Royals video
Prince Harry receives brutal warning over ‘horrible' attacks against Royals
Kim Kardashian 'open' to dating but has 'new priorities'
Kim Kardashian 'open' to dating but has 'new priorities'
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Chris Evans
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Chris Evans