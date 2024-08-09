Princess Beatrice continues to 'inspire' Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her daughter Princess Beatrice, who turned 36 on Thursday.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson shared a throwback photo with Beatrice to wish her a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman!

“I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Beatrice a very happy birthday.



Earlier, Princess Eugenie also shared an emotional birthday note for elder sister Beatrice.

“Happy birthday dearest Beabea!! What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you xx”, Eugenie wrote.