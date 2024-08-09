 
Jenna Oretga opens up about being 'politically correct'

Jenna Oretga shares the incident of Scream 7 during an interview

August 09, 2024

Jenna Ortega opened up about what happened with Scream 7 during an interview with Vanity Fair.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Ortega was asked about her support of Palestine amid the Gaza conflict.

Additionally, her Scream co-star Melissa Barrera was fired for sharing comments on the subject, and Ortega later exited the film, citing production conflicts with Season 2 of Netflix series Wednesday.

In this regard, Ortega stated, “The business that we work in is so touchy-feely. Everybody wants to be politically correct, but I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity, because it lacks honesty.”

Furthermore, Jenna continued by explaining, “I wish that we had a better sense of conversation. Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it and, if anything, it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument. Am I describing world peace?”

As per the publication, Scream 7 was reworked to center on Neve Campbell’s character, Sidney Prescott.

