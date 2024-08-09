Prince William celebrates major milestones

Prince William on Thursday celebrated major milestones as the Prince of Wales shared some of the impact his brilliant Earthshot Prize solutions are having on the world.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram stories, the future king reposted his initiative the Earthshot Prize’s previous tweets saying “Celebrating just some of the impact our brilliant @EarthshotPrize solutions are having on the world!”

The Earthshot Prize shared monthly optimism roundup for July 2024 and tweeted, “Delivering your monthly dose of optimism!

“We're celebrating Polski Alarm Smogowy for their ground-breaking efforts in creating Warsaw's first low emission zone, and Colorado for reducing plastic waste by a whopping 1.5 billion bags.”

Reacting to another tweet, Prince William said, “Since becoming a Finalist, WOTA have saved more than 3.2 million litres of water.”