 
Geo News

Prince William celebrates major milestones

Prince William is the founder and president of Earthshot Prize

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Prince William celebrates major milestones

Prince William on Thursday celebrated major milestones as the Prince of Wales shared some of the impact his brilliant Earthshot Prize solutions are having on the world.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram stories, the future king reposted his initiative the Earthshot Prize’s previous tweets saying “Celebrating just some of the impact our brilliant @EarthshotPrize solutions are having on the world!”

The Earthshot Prize shared monthly optimism roundup for July 2024 and tweeted, “Delivering your monthly dose of optimism!

“We're celebrating Polski Alarm Smogowy for their ground-breaking efforts in creating Warsaw's first low emission zone, and Colorado for reducing plastic waste by a whopping 1.5 billion bags.”

Prince William celebrates major milestones

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Celebrating just some of the impact our brilliant Earthshot Prize solutions are having on the world!”

Reacting to another tweet, Prince William said, “Since becoming a Finalist, WOTA have saved more than 3.2 million litres of water.”

What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?
What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?
Jenna Oretga opens up about being 'politically correct'
Jenna Oretga opens up about being 'politically correct'
Princess Eugenie shares emotional birthday message for sister Beatrice
Princess Eugenie shares emotional birthday message for sister Beatrice
Joey King gets to work on her 'dream project' video
Joey King gets to work on her 'dream project'
Travis Kelce gets 'very concerned' for Taylor Swift post terror attack
Travis Kelce gets 'very concerned' for Taylor Swift post terror attack
Prince Harry receives brutal warning over ‘horrible' attacks against Royals video
Prince Harry receives brutal warning over ‘horrible' attacks against Royals
Kim Kardashian 'open' to dating but has 'new priorities'
Kim Kardashian 'open' to dating but has 'new priorities'
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Chris Evans
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Chris Evans