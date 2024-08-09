Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to upstage Royal family with next move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to take advantage of King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health issues to shift the public's focus on themselves.



As per The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upcoming ‘faux-royal’ trip to Colombia will upstage the Royal family as their official engagements already suffer because of Charles and Kate’s health scares.

Speaking with the publication, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the couple is capitalizing on the Royal Family's absence, generating attention that the institution desperately needs.

"The problem with the Royal Family at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level – and attention is important if you’re royal,” he said.

"There’s little doubt there is a vacuum. One’s really talking about really high-profile royals,” he added. "Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out visits abroad.”

"But they are not particularly high profile and I don’t think they particularly want to be."

Fitzwilliams went on to say that the Royal family does need “this oxygen,” adding, “There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria.”

He said that the following Harry and Meghan’s "successful trip to Nigeria,” their next stop to Colombia could generate huge amounts of publicity.

"It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the Royal Family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee,” the expert noted.