Meghan Markle destroying people's mental health after suicidal ideations

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of trying to destroy people’s mental health after her’s was set up on the chopping block, leading to suicidal ideations.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made comments like this public while conversing with GB News' Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

A conversation on the couple’s interview with CBS Mornings began when Ms Schofield was shown a clip of Meghan’s comments on suicidal ideations.

To this the expert simply responded by saying, “I would argue that they're not” because “Where is their concern for their family's mental health?”

She also slipped in a sly jibe against the Duchess and said, “If you want to stamp out cyber bullying, you should probably remove Chrissy Teigan from your friends circle.”

After all, “Chrissy Teigan is famous in the States for telling a 16-year-old girl online to go kill herself.”

For those unversed, this is about US media personality Courtney Stodden who is said to have received death threats by the model and cookbook author back in 2011 and 2012.

Hence Ms Schofield feels, “So if Meghan truly wants to be the internet police and manage online bullying, she should probably start closer to home and remove some of these people from her circle.”

“I imagine that she's smart enough to know that by making some of these comments, it's going to drudge up the Oprah Winfrey interview where she accuses the British Royal Family of not helping her through her own mental health struggles.”