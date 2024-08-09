Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use Royal family's health woes to strike back?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may use the Royal Family's current health issues to hit back at them later on, a Royal expert has warned King Charles.



Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to taking advantage of King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis for their own gains.

The expert pointed out the Sussexes’ willingness to bring up sensitive topics and refer to rifts with the Royal Family in their recent interviews.

Warning the Royal family of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming plans, Fitzwilliams said, "They’ve shown in the last couple of weeks they’re not afraid to bring up material that would embarrass the Royal Family or refer to rifts with it.”

"And that’s only a step away from overtly criticising it,” he added. "They would say that they’re doing their own thing in a way they feel they are best able to do it.”

"What it will do, however, will be to draw attention to the Sussexes and not to the Royal Family, at least not to the Royal Family in a positive way because the Sussexes and the Royal Family have a very deep rift. That’s the problem."