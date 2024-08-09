Channing Tatum teases 'Gambit' movie after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo

Channing Tatum has refused to give up on his dream of bringing the famous Marvel Comics character Gambit to the big screen.



Tatum told Variety that he still hopes for the project, even after it being canceled five years ago.

He said, "I sure hope so," when asked if he's still eager to see the Gambit project revived.

"From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please," he added.

The actor first set his eyes on playing Gambit in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but due to scheduling conflicts the role went to Taylor Kitsch.

Later, Tatum signed for a standalone Gambit movie, but after years of delays, the project was shelved in 2019.

Despite all these setbacks, The Eagle actor recently surprised fans with his cameo as Gambit in hit MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine. The cameo was made possible by Ryan Reynolds, who championed the actor's inclusion in the film.

Additionally, Tatum told the outlet that he has repeatedly expressed his interest to Disney and Marvel executives, stating, "[Of] course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in [Disney boss] Bob Iger and [Marvel President] Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God."