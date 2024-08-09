Prince William shares his excitement as he receives 'fantastic news'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly super excited as the royal couple have received a ‘fantastic news.’



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the ‘fantastic news’ on their social media handles.

London's Air Ambulance Charity took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “London, you did it, We've hit our #UpAgainstTime target... and some!

“We are thrilled to announce we have passed our #UpAgainstTime appeal target of £15 million to replace our helicopters and keep them flying for years to come.”

The charity further said, “We would also like to thank our Patron, The Prince of Wales, who has supported our appeal throughout – both publicly and privately. He has continued to champion our crucial work in delivering life-saving treatment across the capital throughout our appeal.”

Commenting on the first tweet, Prince William and Kate Middleton replied, “Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated. W”



