Ariana Grande's explains the bizarre reaction she gets to her diet restrictions

Ariana Grande’s bizarre reaction to singer's diet restrictions

Ariana Grande has dished about how her family members find it difficult to accept her diet restrictions.

During her appearance on Hot Ones, the 7-rings hitmaker, who is vegan, talked about how her Italian family don't want to remember her food choices.

The 31-year-old singer, who was spotted eating vegan wings while trying out all the hot sauces, was asked by show host Sean Evans whether her family had landed on the 'perfect Venn diagram' between her plant-based diet and their Italian food.

In her response, the singer jokingly said that her grandmother really doesn't 'want to remember'. "It's so funny because my family always forgets," the singer said.

She went on to say, "I don't think they forget; I think they don't want to remember. My nonna (grandmother) always offers me meatballs and I'm like, 'No, thank you, I'm still plant-based.'"

However, Ariana revealed that her her brother-in-law Hale Leon chooses the same diet as her. "I'm not alone, my brother-in-law is vegan, so we have each other."

The singer announced in 2013 that she had gone 100-percent vegan after following an organic, low-meat diet since childhood.