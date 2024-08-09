Charlie Puth opens up about 'dream collaboration' amid album release

Charlie Puth just got candid about any upcoming collaborations.

Even though the Grammy-nominated artist has given his fans popular collaboration songs like See You Again, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Marvin Gaye, unfortunately, the singer-songwriter stated he does not have an idea for a collaboration right now to feature in his upcoming album.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Puth confirmed, “There's no dream collab. But the dream — one of the dreams — is to collaborate with somebody who is really talented but just hasn't gotten a shot yet, and their dreams all the way come true or start to come true as a result of us collaborating.”

“That to me is better than any collaboration with a big-time artist or someone who I just selfishly want to collaborate with,” he added.

The Attention hit-maker continued stating that his goal is “helping someone else and making them realize that they were capable of it all along.”

Charlie Puth’s idea has come to light after the artist released his latest song, Hero, in May, due to a boost of encouragement from Taylor Swift through her The Tortured Poets Department track.