'It Ends With Us' star on why she was perfect for young Blake Lively role

Isabela Ferrer, who played young Blake Lively in the It Ends With Us film, talked about her casting.



Speaking at the UK Gala Screening on August 8, Ferrer revealed that her casting in the film, based on Colleen Hoover's novel, was meant to be.

She revealed that back in 2021 a close friend had pointed out her resemblance with Lively, who plays the lead role of Lily Bloom.

"One of my best friends in 2021, when I first met her, she was reading It Ends With Us, and told me straight up, first day, 'Do you realise you look like Blake Lively?'" Ferrer recalled.

The actress, 24, added, "I swear to this day, I keep telling her, ‘You did something. You put that into the universe, and it came back, and we're here now."

Ferrer, who is herself a fan of the book, highlighted a particularly moving scene, saying, "The scene between Lily and Allysa towards the end of the film, Jenny [Slate] and Blake just make you weep. It's the most earnest, genuine scene, and it's a really difficult scene, because it's a really iconic one, and they just deliver a beautiful performance."