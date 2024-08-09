Blake Lively, Isabella Ferrer share insight into playing Lily in 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer played different aged versions of the same character on 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively is sharing what it meant to her to play florist Lily Bloom in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 romantic novel It Ends With Us.

On Friday, Blake appeared on Lorraine! alongside her co-star Isabella Ferrer to talk about their journey filming the famous love story.

Sharing her outlook on the story, she told host Christine Lampard: “I never really looked at it as a story about darkness or hope necessarily.”

“I look at it as a women's story and in life we have joy and we have pain and we have levity and we have trauma and we have sadness and possibility and future, past and present. I think because of that, the story resonates with so many people,” she explained.

Ferrer, who plates Blake’s younger counterpart in the movie, reflected on how the duo made the character theirs.

“We met when we did the first camera test and we had a couple conversations. Honestly it wasn't much, but I think from the get-go we just had such a seamlessness about conversating and the ideas that we had about Lily were so concrete and so similar that it didn't take much to get to where we are now.”

Gushing over their seamless bonding, she added: “We also just got along and were able to just so quickly realise we could trust both of our processes. You [Blake] gave me so much agency with this role and made it so clear to me from the get-go that this is mine just as much as it is yours.”