Thanos' return as new variant sparks curiosity among Marvel fans

Thanos' return as new variant sparks curiosity among fans

Marvel Cinematic Universe surprised fans with the unexpected return of Thanos.

The iconic villain, famously known as The Mad Titan, is set to return but not in the way many expected.

Thanos will return as a variant named King Thanos in the upcoming attraction at the Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

The character of Thanos was introduced in Marvel comics in 1973 became famous with MCU films like Avengers: Endgame.

However, the new version, King Thanos, will only be featured in a theme park attraction rather than a live-action film.

The announcement was made on X from MCU - The Direct official handle.

"Here's the first official full look at KING THANOS - a Variant who won against the Avengers - for an upcoming #MCU-themed #AvengersCampus attraction! #D23" the post read.

Fans expressed their excitement and curiosity about this new version of the character.

One replied, "Wouldn’t Thanos at the end of Infinity War been King Thanos then? I mean he won and was chilling for 5 years."

"We never gonna move on from Thanos but wheeeww," another added.

The third noted, "But he did win, and went to live in a farm."