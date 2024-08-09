Jenna Ortega shares glimpse into Tim Burton's horror inspired home

Jenna Ortega has worked with Tim Burton on 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Jenna Ortega is describing director Tim Burton’s spooky home, which even has a jar of eyeballs.

In a new interview, Jenna, who has worked with Tim on both Wednesday and the highly-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, painted a picture of the gothic horror director’s home.

“You walk in and it’s the huge throne from Alice in Wonderland. There’s a jar of eyeballs in the bathroom,” she told Vanity Fair.

She also claimed that the filmmaker carries tiny statues - which she called “his little creatures” - in his pockets.

Jenna is preparing for the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in September. Filming for the second season of Wednesday also began in May and the show is expected to return in October 2025.

The Scream actress previously came under fire when she made remarks against the writers of the show, critiquing certain points in the story.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in March 2023, she said: "I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday," she said at the time.”

"Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense," she remarked.

Now, she tells People that she “probably could have used my words better in describing all of that.”