Shawn Mendes releases new music amid new album 'Shawn' hype

Shawn Mendes just released some new music!

After hyping up his upcoming single, on social media platforms, the 26-year-old artist released his latest song, Why Why Why, which was accompanied by its official music video.

August 8, not only marked the launch of his latest track and a second song of his, Isn’t That Enough, both from his upcoming album, Shawn, but was also the Canadian songwriter’s 26th birthday.

Directed by Anthony Wilson and Connor Brashier, the visuals for Why Why Why feature the Stitches singer performing in a barn and a river that are intercut with scenes of him singing in an empty venue.

The lyrics seemed to be of long-lost love and how a chance of having a future ended after a break-up "Thought I was about to be a father. Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid. Sometimes I still cry out for my mother. Why why why? Why why why?" Mendes sings in the last verse.

The aforementioned song as well as Isn’t That Enough are Mendes’ first solo tracks since 2023’s What the Hell Are We Dying For?

Additionally, his album, Shawn, would be his first album since 2020’s project, Wonder.