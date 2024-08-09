Katie Price exposes 'difficult' financial crisis in court

Katie Price appeared in court today to address her ongoing bankruptcy issues.

The model, appeared remotely from an office at the Royal Courts of Justice, as reported by Mirror.

Katie disclosed that she was quoted £50,000 upfront for legal representation—a sum she cannot afford given her current financial situation.

"I’ve tried to get legal advice but I’ve been charged £50,000 upfront," Katie told the judge.

She added, "Obviously I pay 40% of what I earn during bankruptcy and they want me to pay tax and VAT—it doesn’t leave me with money to pay £50,000 upfront for legal representation. I’m finding it difficult. I can’t get legal aid as I earn—I don’t know what to do."

Judge Daniel Schaffer ordered Katie to attend a further hearing on August 27, emphasizing that attendance was mandatory.

Katie, who was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year due to an unpaid tax bill, expressed frustration at her inability to secure affordable legal advice.