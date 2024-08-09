Charli XCX, Billie Eilish reach new height with 'Guess' remix

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have achieved a major milestone in their music careers.

The duo, who recently collaborated on the remix of the track Guess, has debuted at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

This success is particularly notable for Charli XCX, as it is her second UK Number 1 single and her first as a lead artist.

She first reached the top of the charts in 2012 as a featured artist on Icona Pop’s hit I Love It.

The songstress also becomes the first British artist to secure a Number 1 hit in 2024.

For Billie Eilish, Guess is her third UK Number 1 single, following her previous hits No Time To Die in 2021 and What Was I Made For? in 2023.

In addition to their chart-topping collaboration, Charli XCX is also enjoying success with other tracks.

Her song Apple has climbed into the Top 10, reaching a new peak at Number 8, while 360 has risen to Number 11.