Charli XCX, Billie Eilish reach new height with 'Guess' remix

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX recently collaborated on the remix of the track 'Guess'

August 09, 2024

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have achieved a major milestone in their music careers.

The duo, who recently collaborated on the remix of the track Guess, has debuted at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

This success is particularly notable for Charli XCX, as it is her second UK Number 1 single and her first as a lead artist.

She first reached the top of the charts in 2012 as a featured artist on Icona Pop’s hit I Love It.

The songstress also becomes the first British artist to secure a Number 1 hit in 2024.

For Billie Eilish, Guess is her third UK Number 1 single, following her previous hits No Time To Die in 2021 and What Was I Made For? in 2023.

In addition to their chart-topping collaboration, Charli XCX is also enjoying success with other tracks. 

Her song Apple has climbed into the Top 10, reaching a new peak at Number 8, while 360 has risen to Number 11.

