Charli XCX, Billie Eilish reach new height with 'Guess' remix

August 09, 2024
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have achieved a major milestone in their music careers.
The duo, who recently collaborated on the remix of the track Guess, has debuted at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.
This success is particularly notable for Charli XCX, as it is her second UK Number 1 single and her first as a lead artist.
She first reached the top of the charts in 2012 as a featured artist on Icona Pop’s hit I Love It.
The songstress also becomes the first British artist to secure a Number 1 hit in 2024.
For Billie Eilish, Guess is her third UK Number 1 single, following her previous hits No Time To Die in 2021 and What Was I Made For? in 2023.
In addition to their chart-topping collaboration, Charli XCX is also enjoying success with other tracks.
Her song Apple has climbed into the Top 10, reaching a new peak at Number 8, while 360 has risen to Number 11.