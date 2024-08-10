Justin Baldoni aims to inspire people with 'It Ends With Us' storyline

Justin Baldoni just reflected on the concept of his latest book-to-film adaptation, It Ends With Us.

The movie, that narrates the story of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 best-selling novel of the same name, was praised for its deep message by the director-star.

Baldoni wished for commercial success of the film, that stars Blake Lively as the protagonist, Lily Bloom, who endures and domestic abuse, however decides to put an end to the toxicity.

Additionally, the Five Feet Apart star also hopes the concept behind the storyline resonates with anyone “who goes to see this movie with her friends and doesn't go back home.”

In exclusive conversation, Baldoni told PEOPLE magazine, “It's that metric that oftentimes goes unnoticed. If it's just a big commercial success, that's on one side of it.”

He continued, “The other side of it, for both [production company] Wayfarer Studios and myself is… it's about that one person who's in a similar situation to Lily.”

Justin Baldoni also expressed how he would consider his work done when an audience who may be suffering from the same situation as Lily’s, would decide to make “a different choice for themselves” inspired from the movie.