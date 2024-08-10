 
Colman Domingo gets candid about 'epic' Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo discussed what fans can expect from the upcoming biopic, 'Michael' based on the King of Pop

August 10, 2024

Colman Domingo gets candid about 'epic' Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo just expressed his viewpoint over the upcoming biopic based on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on the latest episode of Radio Andy, the actor spoke of how the forthcoming project, titled, Michael, would give audience a different perspective of the musician.

Colman, who stars in the biopic as Joe Jackson, the Jackson family patriarch, told the 56-year-old host that "a lot of things that are epic and monumental,” in the film, as it covers the Too Bad singer’s life over a span of 30 years.

"I think the whole point of this biopic is to really humanize Michael and really show like the making of Michael and who he is, and so it deals with a lot of things," he stated.

The Oscar-nominated actor also revealed that the movie would also be taking on "controversial" aspects of Michael’s life instead of avoiding them.

"A lot of things that may even be like, controversial, you know what I mean? So, it deals with it, and it's got the family love and support, but they didn't get in the way of like really telling a compelling story," Dolman further told Andy.

