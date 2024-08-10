Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following 'freak accident'

August 10, 2024
Pregnant Cardi B is relaxing after a recent medical scare.
The 31-year-old rapper recently revealed that earlier this week she suffered an accident that left her paralyzed and almost caused her pregnancy loss.
On Friday, August 9 Cardi took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) and posted an optimistic image of herself to update her fans.
The photo featured a mirror selfie of the I Like It singer, showing off her growing baby bump.
She sported a white maxi dress paired with a hot pink zip-up and slide sandals.
The rapper captioned her photo, “Regular comfy days."
Previously in an X Space chat, Cardi shared that she had a ‘freak accident' that could have potentially harmed her pregnancy.
She told her followers, “I had a f****** freak accident. I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt.”
"I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass,” Cardi explained.
After rushing to the hospital it was found out that the soon-to-be mom of three had torn a ligament in her pelvis and it was right next to where her baby's head is.
“I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight,” she added.
It is pertinent to mention that Cardi announced on August 1 that she is expecting her third child, a day after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset.