 
Geo News

Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following 'freak accident'

The rapper recently revealed that she suffered an accident and almost lost her pregnancy

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following freak accident
Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following 'freak accident'

Pregnant Cardi B is relaxing after a recent medical scare.

The 31-year-old rapper recently revealed that earlier this week she suffered an accident that left her paralyzed and almost caused her pregnancy loss.

On Friday, August 9 Cardi took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) and posted an optimistic image of herself to update her fans.

Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following freak accident

The photo featured a mirror selfie of the I Like It singer, showing off her growing baby bump.

She sported a white maxi dress paired with a hot pink zip-up and slide sandals.

The rapper captioned her photo, “Regular comfy days."

Previously in an X Space chat, Cardi shared that she had a ‘freak accident' that could have potentially harmed her pregnancy.

She told her followers, “I had a f****** freak accident. I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt.”

"I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass,” Cardi explained.

After rushing to the hospital it was found out that the soon-to-be mom of three had torn a ligament in her pelvis and it was right next to where her baby's head is.

“I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi announced on August 1 that she is expecting her third child, a day after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset.

Rod Stewart 'absolutely gutted' over calling off Las Vegas concert
Rod Stewart 'absolutely gutted' over calling off Las Vegas concert
Colman Domingo gets candid about 'epic' Michael Jackson biopic
Colman Domingo gets candid about 'epic' Michael Jackson biopic
Blink-182 'hope to see' fans 'soon' amid sudden concert cancellation
Blink-182 'hope to see' fans 'soon' amid sudden concert cancellation
Justin Baldoni aims to inspire people with 'It Ends With Us' storyline
Justin Baldoni aims to inspire people with 'It Ends With Us' storyline
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt tribute to Chris Evans: 'The Absolute Best'
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt tribute to Chris Evans: 'The Absolute Best'
Charli XCX, Billie Eilish reach new height with 'Guess' remix
Charli XCX, Billie Eilish reach new height with 'Guess' remix
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck already finalized divorce: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck already finalized divorce: Report
Reese Witherspoon optimistic about new beau after divorce: Report
Reese Witherspoon optimistic about new beau after divorce: Report