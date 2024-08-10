Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following 'freak accident'

Pregnant Cardi B is relaxing after a recent medical scare.



The 31-year-old rapper recently revealed that earlier this week she suffered an accident that left her paralyzed and almost caused her pregnancy loss.

On Friday, August 9 Cardi took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) and posted an optimistic image of herself to update her fans.

The photo featured a mirror selfie of the I Like It singer, showing off her growing baby bump.

She sported a white maxi dress paired with a hot pink zip-up and slide sandals.

The rapper captioned her photo, “Regular comfy days."

Previously in an X Space chat, Cardi shared that she had a ‘freak accident' that could have potentially harmed her pregnancy.

She told her followers, “I had a f****** freak accident. I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt.”

"I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass,” Cardi explained.

After rushing to the hospital it was found out that the soon-to-be mom of three had torn a ligament in her pelvis and it was right next to where her baby's head is.

“I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi announced on August 1 that she is expecting her third child, a day after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset.