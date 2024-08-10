Rod Stewart 'absolutely gutted' over calling off Las Vegas concert

Rod Stewart just took a hard decision over circumstances he could not control!

As the iconic pop performer neared his milestone performance, he had to cancel it due to health issues.

The concert was supposed to be his 200th show of his 13-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas which was originally scheduled for August 7, 2024.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 79-year-old mentioned how he had a strep thought and was not fit to perform.

“Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me,” he wrote, adding, “My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The I Don’t Want to Talk About It singer also expressed how he had “been looking forward to” his performance “for so long,” expressing how he was “absolutely gutted,” over making this decision.

This cancelled show was supposed to the close out the musician’s widely famous residency, The Hits which first began in Vegas, back in August 2011.

Though, shortly before he cancelled the show, Stewart also announced how the residency would be returning as he mentioned “coming back for an encore” next year.

“Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there.” Stewart concluded.