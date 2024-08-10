Latest update regarding Gypsy Rose Blanchard divorce laid bare

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and estranged husband Ryan Anderson are finalizing their divorce soon.



As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, Ryan Anderson also filed for divorce from estranged wife Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The court documents obtained by the outlet state that Gypsy and Ryan came to a “consent judgment” and filed paperwork in Louisiana on Monday.

In addition to this, Ryan claimed in his filings that “he does not wish to be divorced.”

Spilling the beans on the latest developments, the insider revealed, “The only thing they have agreed on was to drop the spousal support.”

The source continued, “Everything else is still up in the air, including money earned from the show.”

For those unfamiliar, Gypsy shocked fans when she announced her split from the husband of two years in a private Facebook post in the first week of April.

Following this announcement, Ryan Anderson reacted to the news in a chat with Daily Mail, in which he said that he was ‘blindsided’ by the split and revealed “it just came out of the blue”, for him.

“Gary is kind-hearted and is not vindictive. He was never in it for fame or money. He truly honestly loved her,” they declared before signing off from the chat.