Photo: Why is Jennifer Aniston crushing over Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants to be more than friends with Ben Affleck.

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage of two years allegedly come to an end, new suitors of are eyeing the Daredevil alum, as per the findings of In Touch Weekly.

Explaining the reason behind Jennifer Aniston’s motives, an insider shared with the outlet, “Ben really is exactly Jen’s type.”

The source also addressed, “He’s an overachiever, he’s self-made, he’s still culturally relevant, and he’s still handsome as hell.”

“But Jen has had these unrequited crushes before — several times since she and Brad Pitt split up — and it’s always been tricky for her to turn them into something real,” the source also noted.

In addition to this, the source maintained, “There’s a very friendly and flirty open line of communication between them.”

“Plus a boatload of mutual friends — everybody from Jon Hamm to Sandra Bullock, who can totally see Ben and Jen becoming a couple down the road,” they claimed.

“As things pretty openly wind down between J. Lo and Ben, there’s a real opportunity for Jen [Aniston] to make up for lost time with Ben.” the insider expressed and concluded.