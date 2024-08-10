Adele confirms she's off the market: 'Already getting married'

Adele confirmed that she and her long-time beau Rich Paul are ‘getting married’.



At a recent concert in Munich, Germany on August 9, the 36-year-old singer confirmed her engagement to the sports executive when a fan asked her hand for marriage.

In a video circulating on social media, Adele replied to the fan, "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married."

She then held up her left hand to show an engagement ring as per the clip.

The two have been dating since 2021 but they have kept their relationship out of the spotlight despite rumors of their engagement or even a marriage.

In October 2023 Paul remained coy when asked on CBS Mornings about the rumors of their marriage and whether or not they should refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul."

Paul replied by saying, “You can say whatever you want."

"She's been great, I think she would agree that we def helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb,” he added

Meanwhile, in August 2022 Adele told Elle of Paul, “I’ve never been in love like this, I’m obsessed with him.”