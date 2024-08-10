Colman Domingo applauds Jafar Jackson's role as Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic

Colman Domingo praised Jafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew for his ‘exceptional’ talent.



Jafer, the son of Jermaine Jackson starred as the pop star in the upcoming biopic of king of pop titled Michael.

The 56-year-old Oscar-nominated actor applauded Jafar's acting during an interview with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy.

Colman who stars as father of Michael, Joe Jackson in the biopic gushed over Michael’s nephew, "Jaafar is exceptional," he is a "once-in-a-lifetime talent."

He went on to say, "When I tell you, you'll think you'll be looking at AI, but no. You're actually just looking at this performer in the height of his talents, you know, giving love to the legacy that he stands on."

Moreover, while talking about the biopic, Colman said that the film will tackle "a lot of things that are epic and monumental."

"I think the whole point of this biopic is to really humanize Michael and really show like the making of Michael and who he is, and so it deals with a lot of things," he further noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael is all set to release on April 18, 2025.