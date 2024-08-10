 
Geo News

Colman Domingo applauds Jafar Jackson's role as Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic

The actor called Jafar Jackson a 'once-in-a-lifetime talent'

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Colman Domingo applauds Jafar Jacksons role as Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic
Colman Domingo applauds Jafar Jackson's role as Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic

Colman Domingo praised Jafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew for his ‘exceptional’ talent.

Jafer, the son of Jermaine Jackson starred as the pop star in the upcoming biopic of king of pop titled Michael.

The 56-year-old Oscar-nominated actor applauded Jafar's acting during an interview with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy.

Colman who stars as father of Michael, Joe Jackson in the biopic gushed over Michael’s nephew, "Jaafar is exceptional," he is a "once-in-a-lifetime talent."

He went on to say, "When I tell you, you'll think you'll be looking at AI, but no. You're actually just looking at this performer in the height of his talents, you know, giving love to the legacy that he stands on."

Moreover, while talking about the biopic, Colman said that the film will tackle "a lot of things that are epic and monumental."

"I think the whole point of this biopic is to really humanize Michael and really show like the making of Michael and who he is, and so it deals with a lot of things," he further noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael is all set to release on April 18, 2025.

Colleen Hoover 'in awe' of Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' 'surreal performance'
Colleen Hoover 'in awe' of Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' 'surreal performance'
Chappell Roan marks new musical milestone
Chappell Roan marks new musical milestone
Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following 'freak accident'
Pregnant Cardi B shares cozy selfie following 'freak accident'
Rod Stewart 'absolutely gutted' over calling off Las Vegas concert
Rod Stewart 'absolutely gutted' over calling off Las Vegas concert
Colman Domingo gets candid about 'epic' Michael Jackson biopic
Colman Domingo gets candid about 'epic' Michael Jackson biopic
Blink-182 'hope to see' fans 'soon' amid sudden concert cancellation
Blink-182 'hope to see' fans 'soon' amid sudden concert cancellation
Justin Baldoni aims to inspire people with 'It Ends With Us' storyline
Justin Baldoni aims to inspire people with 'It Ends With Us' storyline
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt tribute to Chris Evans: 'The Absolute Best'
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt tribute to Chris Evans: 'The Absolute Best'