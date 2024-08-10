Aaron Rodgers shuts down rumors ex Olivia Munn caused family fued

Aaron Rodgers is setting the record straight for his ex Olivia Munn who has previously been accused of fueling a family feud between the NFL star and his family.



As People magazine reported, the book of Ian O'Connor titled Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, which includes interviews with Rodger and his family, clears that Rodgers’ years-long estrangement from his family had “nothing to do with” his then-girlfriend.

An insider close to Munn revealed to the outlet, "It’s been almost a decade of these ridiculous rumors, and I know she really appreciates Aaron finally shutting it down.”

“The Rodgers family has a lot going on, and she hopes they find some peace,” the source continued.

In 2018 Munn appeared in an interview with Andy Cohen on the SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, a year after her split from Rodgers, and clarified that the NFL star had not spoken to his family months before they started dating in 2014.

“I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that,” she said during the chat.