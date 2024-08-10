Ben Affleck stays busy amid rumors of split from Jennifer Lopez heat up

Ben Affleck has spent all summer mostly working, as rumors of his broken marriage with Jennifer Lopez continue to grow.

The 51-year-old actor recently purchased a home in Los Angeles but an insider confirmed to People magazine that he has not moved in yet and continues to live in a rental home in Brentwood, California.

“Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop," the source revealed to the outlet. "The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too."

"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either," the source continued.

"He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible,” the insider added.

Recently an insider revealed a shocking news to Heat Magazine that the pair has reportedly finalized their divorce a month ago.

The tipster told the publication, “They finalized their divorce papers a month ago.”

And the estranged couple “are waiting for the right time to drop them.”

"Then, they’ll release a joint statement saying they have much love for each other and fought to make it work, but couldn’t,” the source added.