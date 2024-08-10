Justin Bieber has tense encounter with teenagers in viral video

Justin Bieber has a tense encounter with teenagers in viral video

Justin Bieber lost his tolerance around fans yet again in a viral video.



The Grammy-winning singer was at West Hollywood's Waldorf Astoria, headed to meet his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber when a bunch of teenagers began chasing him, who were initially there to attend a bar mitzvah.

Justin, 30, maintained his cool in the beginning due to compromised security at the time but the group of eight teenagers continued to film him while chasing him around.

In the 12-second viral video that emerged on Thursday, the Yummy singer in a laidback attire can be seen confronting the group, asking them what's 'so funny.'

"Get of out here," Justin scolded the group that was still giggling and filming him. In the meantime, security also rushed in to escort the group to the exit.



Sources told TMZ that the star was "just worried about his wife's safety," as the two are going to be first-time parents soon in the next few weeks.

However, this isn't the first time Justin has lashed out in public as he has scolded the audience at his concerts on multiple instances between 2014 and 2016. Reasons included offbeat clapping and talking during concerts.