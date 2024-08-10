 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's fans face 'unexpected changes' at upcoming Wembley concert

Taylor Swift's fans get notified about some 'unexpected changes' at the upcoming Wembley concert

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Taylor Swift's fans face 'unexpected changes' at upcoming Wembley concert 

Taylor Swift’s fans have been notified of some unexpected seat changes at her upcoming Wembley Stadium shows in London.

After the cancelation of Vienna concerts amid terror attack, the star is moving forward with London performances.

According to TMZ, 500,000 fans are set to attend the five shows, taking place from August 15th to August 20th however, some of them have learned that their seat arrangements have been changed and they are being moved to other parts of the stadium.

As per the publication, they received emails from Ticketmaster letting them know about change, with some being bumped as far as 40 or 50 seats, or to different sections, altogether.

In regards to this, a TiTok video shared by Gab_N_Go on Thursday discussed the issue, as she stated, “What's confusing to me is those were tickets that I could see online based off of the view from my seat, and also on TikToks, that people were sitting in the same section - honestly probably in the same rows - that we were going to be seating in, and had no problems.”

Furthermore, the officials at Wembley Stadium reported TMZ that the changes are not connected with the Vienna terror plot and instead, they claimed that the seat changes are due to sightline issues.

According to Daily Mail, the concert has been planned for months, and Taylor last performed at Wembley Stadium in June.

