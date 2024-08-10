Blake Lively set to face against husband, Ryan Reynolds this weekend

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are set to clash at the box office this weekend as the couple’s new films has just been released.

AS per Deadline, Lively’s new film, It Ends With Us is set to have a huge opening weekend while her husband’s Deadpool & Wolverine has been dominating the box office since the past two weeks.

It is worth mentioning that as per Daily Mail, It Ends With Us made $7 million in Thursday previews, pushing its projected Friday total to $23.2 million. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to earn $15 million.

Furthermore, the outlet estimates that It Ends With Us will open around $40 million, while Deadpool & Wolverine could potentially earn up to $53 million.

Additionally, it has also been reported that there might be a 'Barbenheimer' effect this weekend, with audiences flocking to see both of the movies.

As far the Marvel film is concerned, it has earned $407 million domestically and $851 million worldwide, as reported by the publication.

Moreover, the battle at the box office comes despite Blake's movie being blocked for theatrical release in Qatar due to kissing scenes as the country's Censorship Committee banned Sony Picture's PG-13 romance drama based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestseller, which focuses heavily on domestic abuse.